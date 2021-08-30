Win Stuff
Tropical storm warnings, tornado watches expire in the Pine Belt

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7- Rex -Monday
By Rex Thompson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - All tropical storm warnings and tornado watches have been canceled for the entire area.

Overnight, expect lows in the lower to mid-70s.

During the day on Wednesday, you can expect a slight chance for a stray shower to be possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Although it will be warm for the next several days, we are not expecting any heat advisories to be issued.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lows in the 60s for Friday.

Expect high to return to normal Saturday into next Monday with temperatures around 90 and lows in the 60s.

