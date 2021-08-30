Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Ida continues to weaken Monday afternoon

By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ida was downgraded to a Tropical Storm as of 4 AM CT from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of the 1 PM CT update, Ida has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts and is expected to become a tropical depression Monday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Ida Monday afternoon
Tropical Storm Ida Monday afternoon(WDAM)

Ida is slowing moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph and the center will move farther inland over western and central Mississippi Monday afternoon. It will then move over northeastern Mississippi Monday night and into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

PINE BELT: A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until further notice and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for our far eastern counties until 4 PM Monday.

Later this afternoon, additional rotating bands of showers looks likely as a tropical air mass remains in place and day time heating will allow for some showers and storms to redevelop. These additional rainfall these do not look like it would cause widespread problems, but with very saturated grounds, its possible for ponding to occur if any of these showers produce some heavy rainfall in localized areas.

Futurecast for Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021
Futurecast for Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021(WDAM)

Trailing bands of showers appear tonight but should shift off to the east overnight and breezy conditions (at times) may continue overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
A woman was found deceased in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Hardy Street.
Woman struck by vehicle on Hardy Street Sunday night
Jones County Sheriff Berlin has placed all department personnel on standby in anticipation of...
Jones County sheriff expects “all hands on deck” for Hurricane Ida
A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.
Two people injured at club shooting in Hattiesburg on Sunday morning

Latest News

WDAM First Alert Weather
Tropical Storm Ida continues to weaken Monday afternoon
Amateur Radio Emergency Services help relay damage report information during Hurricane Ida.
Emergency radio operators help bring in damage reports
First Alert: Ida moving out of the Pine Belt
First Alert: Ida moving out of the Pine Belt
One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a...
Mississippi granted pre-disaster emergency aid from Ida