Tropical Storm Ida continues to weaken Monday afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ida was downgraded to a Tropical Storm as of 4 AM CT from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of the 1 PM CT update, Ida has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts and is expected to become a tropical depression Monday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Ida Monday afternoon (WDAM)

Ida is slowing moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph and the center will move farther inland over western and central Mississippi Monday afternoon. It will then move over northeastern Mississippi Monday night and into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

PINE BELT: A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until further notice and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for our far eastern counties until 4 PM Monday.

Tornado Watch has been scaled back in coverage area, but also extended in time until 4 PM @wdam #WDAM #Ida pic.twitter.com/hZxKawL9oP — Erin Thomas (@ErinThomasWx) August 30, 2021

Later this afternoon, additional rotating bands of showers looks likely as a tropical air mass remains in place and day time heating will allow for some showers and storms to redevelop. These additional rainfall these do not look like it would cause widespread problems, but with very saturated grounds, its possible for ponding to occur if any of these showers produce some heavy rainfall in localized areas.

Futurecast for Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021 (WDAM)

Trailing bands of showers appear tonight but should shift off to the east overnight and breezy conditions (at times) may continue overnight and into tomorrow morning.

