Power outages across the Pine Belt

As Ida moves across South Mississippi, many residents in the Pine Belt are without power.
As Ida moves across South Mississippi, many residents in the Pine Belt are without power.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Ida moves across South Mississippi, many residents in the Pine Belt are without power.

The following power companies have recorded a number of outages on their websites. You can find power outage maps for each respective company by clicking the links below.

Mississippi Power - https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric - https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=PRVEPA

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

These numbers may change throughout the day.

This article will be updated when more information is provided.

