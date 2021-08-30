Power outages across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Ida moves across South Mississippi, many residents in the Pine Belt are without power.

The following power companies have recorded a number of outages on their websites. You can find power outage maps for each respective company by clicking the links below.

Mississippi Power - https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric - https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=PRVEPA

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

These numbers may change throughout the day.

This article will be updated when more information is provided.

