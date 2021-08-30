No. 2 Lady Crusaders top No. 16 Lindsey Wilson, 2-0

From William Carey University Sports Information

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WDAM) – Veronica Herrera and Ana Paula Santos each scored a goal as the second-ranked William Carey University women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 win Friday night at Lindsey Wilson College.

The Lady Crusaders and Lady xxx had played to a scoreless tie after a half of soccer at Walter S. Reuling Stadium.

Carey broke through when Herrera headed in a corner kick from teammate Laurie Sedo to put the Lady Crusaders up 1-0 about 15 minutes into the second half.

Six minutes later, Santos took a pass from Marina Sonet and deked a Lindsey Wilson defender before knocking home the final goal of the game.

Carey’s defense did the rest, limiting the Blue Raiders to just two shots on goal.

WCU is back in action Saturday, as they travel to Shreveport, La., to take on the University of Science & Arts.

