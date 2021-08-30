Win Stuff
Mississippi granted pre-disaster emergency aid from Ida

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a...
One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical storm as it pushes inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the downgraded Tropical Storm Ida sweeps across parts of Mississippi, federal emergency leaders have already announced plans for federal aid.

President Biden and FEMA approved the State of Mississippi’s request for a pre-disaster Emergency Measures declaration.

Any expenses accrued by the state and specific counties in preparation for Ida are now eligible for federal reimbursement.

Under the requested Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for all 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

