Miss. sending support, manpower to Louisiana in Ida’s aftermath

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is helping its Louisiana neighbors devasted by Hurricane Ida Monday.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the news in a virtual meeting with President Biden and other elected officials in Ida’s path.

“The Search and Rescue teams from FEMA in our state are not needed in our state,” Reeves said to Biden. “We believe our state and local assets can meet the needs so we have encouraged our FEMA counterparts to release those individuals over to Lousiana to help with those search and rescue.”

In addition to FEMA, the governor also said he directed his adjutant-general to send military support.

“We’re going to be sending men and women in uniform from Mississippi to help in Louisiana because that’s just who we are,” Reeves added.

Now a Tropical Storm, Ida continues to hover over parts of the Magnolia State Monday afternoon.

“The bad news for us is we’re gonna get a little more rainfall than we anticipated,” the governor said. “The good news is because it’s moving so slow, the windspeeds have not reached where we thought they would be.”

Ida proved to be uneventful in Mississippi, but not Louisiana. During the virtual call with Biden, Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards opened up.

“Hurricane Ida came on shore with everything that was advertised, the surge, the rain, the wind,” Edwards said. “The good news first, is all of our levee systems ... performed magnificently. None of them were breached. Having said that, the damage is still catastrophic.”

One person is confirmed dead due to Hurricane Ida and one million people are without power, as of 3:22 p.m. Monday.

More than 5,000 national guard members activated from Louisiana to Mississippi to support search and rescue efforts, the president said.

Biden also assured all governors and mayors that restoring power for all affected areas was a top priority.

“We are working with local, private electrical companies to try and minimize the time it will take to restore power,” President Biden said. “We want you to know we’re doing everything we can to help.”

Biden encouraged everyone to stay put, noting the American Red Cross has opened 50 shelters across the Gulf Coast.

More than 25,000 debris crews from 30 states are also rolling in to support affected areas, the president said.

And the Federal Communication Commission is working with cellular providers to ensure everyone can get a cell signal, no matter who their service is with.

Watch the full video here.

White House officials also said Federal Emergency Management Agency is distributing millions of meals and bottles of water.

200 generators are already deployed.

Meanwhile, 58 additional counties have been designated for federal emergency aid following the storm, meaning that every county in Mississippi has now been designated for federal emergency aid under the emergency declaration.

