Louisiana evacuees give their thoughts on leaving ahead of Ida

Damage assessments from Ida are still being calculated after the storm tore its way across southern Louisiana on Sunday.
Damage assessments from Ida are still being calculated after the storm tore its way across southern Louisiana on Sunday.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Damage assessments from Ida are still being calculated after the storm tore its way across southern Louisiana on Sunday.

While some residents living there chose to ride it out, others decide to evacuate with many of them taking shelter right here in the Pine Belt.

We caught up with a few of them on Monday and got their thoughts about leaving ahead of the monster storm.

“Yes, I was going to stay but they said the hurricane was a Category 4, it was time for me to leave and come up and get out of the way,” said Reuben Filmore.

“We experienced Katrina, just that Katrina anxiety makes you just say, ‘Nope, I got to got.’ It’s not worth it,” Shika Nelson said.

“It’s only so much you can do staying at home, I didn’t want to hack my way through a roof, go through that process of getting saved. it was better for us to leave,” Leo Nelson said.

Several roads in the Pine Belt are still underwater. Motorists are urged to turn around and find an alternate route if they see water crossing the road.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

