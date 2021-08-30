Win Stuff
Ida starting to impact power to homes, businesses

The arrival of Hurricane Ida Sunday will necessitate the repair/restoration of power lines and...
The arrival of Hurricane Ida Sunday will necessitate the repair/restoration of power lines and poles similar to the work seen in the picture above.(Source: PRVEPA)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida came ashore Sunday morning, puffed up and the muscle in wind and rain to back up the menace she posed.

One of the largest worries with the storm was the probability of the loss of power to homes and businesses

The table below offers a look at 10:45 p.m. Sunday of five power associations/cooperatives with deep roots in Mississippi and the outages they were dealing with late Sunday night:

Power companyMembers servedTotal outagesMembers affected
Mississippi Power190,546961,675
Dixie Electric Power40,237_3
Pearl River Valley Electric Power493-51
Southern Pine Cooperative40,23700
Singing River Electric76,570794

