Ida starting to impact power to homes, businesses

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida came ashore Sunday morning, puffed up and the muscle in wind and rain to back up the menace she posed.

One of the largest worries with the storm was the probability of the loss of power to homes and businesses

The table below offers a look at 10:45 p.m. Sunday of five power associations/cooperatives with deep roots in Mississippi and the outages they were dealing with late Sunday night:

Power company Members served Total outages Members affected Mississippi Power 190,546 96 1,675 Dixie Electric Power 40,237 _ 3 Pearl River Valley Electric Power 493 - 51 Southern Pine Cooperative 40,237 0 0 Singing River Electric 76,570 7 94

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.