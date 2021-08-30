Ida starting to impact power to homes, businesses
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida came ashore Sunday morning, puffed up and the muscle in wind and rain to back up the menace she posed.
One of the largest worries with the storm was the probability of the loss of power to homes and businesses
The table below offers a look at 10:45 p.m. Sunday of five power associations/cooperatives with deep roots in Mississippi and the outages they were dealing with late Sunday night:
|Power company
|Members served
|Total outages
|Members affected
|Mississippi Power
|190,546
|96
|1,675
|Dixie Electric Power
|40,237
|_
|3
|Pearl River Valley Electric Power
|493
|-
|51
|Southern Pine Cooperative
|40,237
|0
|0
|Singing River Electric
|76,570
|7
|94
