Ida impacts roads, powerlines in the Pine Belt

There was a report of powerlines down on the intersection of UniversityIn Laurel, there is a report of powerlines down on the intersection of University Avenue and Cheyenne Drive and Cheyenne Drive.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many roadways across the Pine Belt are having issues caused by severe weather.

MDOT reported a signal outage at U.S. Highway 98 at Weathersby Road. This issue is now been cleared.

There are reports of water covering the road on U.S. Highway 49 and West Pine Street. There are also reports of flooding on North 28th Avenue and Sims Road.

In Laurel, there was a report of powerlines down on the intersection of University Avenue and Cheyenne Drive.

According to the Jones Count EOC, there were numerous reports of trees down and flooding in roadways around Jones County. The following is a list of impacted roads as of Monday at 9 a.m.

Trees Down

• Spur line Road between Ira G Odum Road and Highway 29

• Choctaw Road @ Pleasant Grove Road

• 900 Block of Pittman Road

• 300 Block of W 17th Street Laurel

• Sumrall Road @ Monroe Road

• Hwy 533 @ Babe Knight Road

• Watermill Road @ Cecil Johnson Road

• Monroe Road @ Emmons Road + roadway flooding

• 1700 Block of Eatonville Road + power lines down

• 200 Block of Little Sawmill Road + power lines down

• Hwy 29 just South of Ellisville City Limits

• Lower Myrick Road @ Pine

• 2200 Block of Hwy 184

• Berry Road near RV Lindley Road

• 700 Block of Royal Street

• 100 Block of Pecan Grove Road

• 400 Block of Morning Star Road

• 100 Block of Springhill Road + power lines down

• Service Road at Hines Road

Flooding

• No trees, RV Lindley Road at Beason Water covering the Road for a 1/8th mile

• No trees, 4000 Block of University Avenue Laurel –Just Power lines in the roadway

• No trees, Trace Rd at Reedy Creek – Limbs in the roadway

• No trees, 5th Street Laurel near Walgreens – water over the roadway

• No trees, 16th Ave Laurel at Hardee’s Restaurant -water over the roadway

• No trees, Jefferson Street at Leontyne Price Blvd. Laurel – water over the roadway

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

