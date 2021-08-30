Win Stuff
Ida downgraded to a Tropical Storm Monday morning

WDAM First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ida is now a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi as of 4 AM CT Monday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased near 60 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles, mainly southeast of the center.

4 AM Update from the National Hurricane Center
4 AM Update from the National Hurricane Center(WDAM)

While the storm is weakening, Ida will still be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in some of the stronger showers and thunderstorms for the Pine Belt through through this morning.

Ida is likely to weaken to a tropical depression this evening.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move into southwestern Mississippi later Monday morning. Ida is then forecast to move over central and northeastern Mississippi Monday afternoon and night, then move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

