Ida brings widespread rain, strong winds for portions of the Pine Belt Monday morning

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ida continues to move inland early Monday with widespread steady and heavy tropical rain across the Pine Belt. The slow pace of Ida will be a concern through today as widespread steady and heavy, tropical rain moves through the Pine Belt as this will lead to flooding concerns.

Still image of radar taken at 3:10 AM CT Monday, August 30, 2021 (WDAM)

Areas of flooding are expected through early Tuesday from Hurricane Ida. The heaviest rain bands may be capable of dropping inches of rain in just a few hours. The highest rainfall amounts will occur east of the Mississippi river, where 4-8″ of rain is expected and locally higher amounts of up to 12″ are possible.

Additionally, as rain bands from Hurricane Ida spread across the region, tornadoes and damaging wind gusts in squalls are expected. This threat will last through early Tuesday morning. Wind gusts look to be their strongest between I-55 and I-59. Some gusts may approach 60-70 mph. Power outages remain possible along with widespread tree and utility damage, potentially resulting in power outages that last for several days.

