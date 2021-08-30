Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Ida brings widespread rain, strong winds for portions of the Pine Belt Monday morning

WDAM First Alert Weather
WDAM First Alert Weather(WDAM)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ida continues to move inland early Monday with widespread steady and heavy tropical rain across the Pine Belt. The slow pace of Ida will be a concern through today as widespread steady and heavy, tropical rain moves through the Pine Belt as this will lead to flooding concerns.

Still image of radar taken at 3:10 AM CT Monday, August 30, 2021
Still image of radar taken at 3:10 AM CT Monday, August 30, 2021(WDAM)

Areas of flooding are expected through early Tuesday from Hurricane Ida. The heaviest rain bands may be capable of dropping inches of rain in just a few hours. The highest rainfall amounts will occur east of the Mississippi river, where 4-8″ of rain is expected and locally higher amounts of up to 12″ are possible.

Additionally, as rain bands from Hurricane Ida spread across the region, tornadoes and damaging wind gusts in squalls are expected. This threat will last through early Tuesday morning. Wind gusts look to be their strongest between I-55 and I-59. Some gusts may approach 60-70 mph. Power outages remain possible along with widespread tree and utility damage, potentially resulting in power outages that last for several days.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
Jones County Sheriff Berlin has placed all department personnel on standby in anticipation of...
Jones County sheriff expects “all hands on deck” for Hurricane Ida
A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.
Two people injured at club shooting in Hattiesburg on Sunday morning
Some Walmarts in the Pine Belt will be closing early Sunday in preparation for Hurricane Ida.
Pine Belt Walmarts to close in anticipation of Ida

Latest News

WDAM First Alert Weather
Ida brings widespread rain, strong winds for portions of the Pine Belt Monday morning
.
First Alert Weather: Hurricane Ida 10 p.m. 8/29
The arrival of Hurricane Ida Sunday will necessitate the repair/restoration of power lines and...
Hurricane Ida knocks out power for thousands in Mississippi
The Hurricane Hunters flew into Ida Sunday, making two passes through the eye as Hurricane Ida...
Into the Eye: Hurricane Hunters share video of Hurricane Ida’s eye wall