Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss Hurricane Ida at 5 p.m. press conference

Gov. Tate Reeves and other emergency officials discuss Hurricane Ida.(State of Mississippi)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to discuss Hurricane Ida at a 5 p.m. press conference Monday.

Ida slammed into the Louisiana Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm Sunday. The storm is still pushing across Mississippi, bringing with it downed trees and downed power lines, blocking roads and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity.

We will broadcast the press conference on TV and live-stream it via our website.

