Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest County leaders urge residents to stay home during Ida

Glen Moore (left), director of Forrest County Emergency Management, Hattiesburg mayor Toby...
Glen Moore (left), director of Forrest County Emergency Management, Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker and Forrest County Board of Supervisors president David Hogan, check the progress of Hurricane Ida Sunday morning.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County and City of Hattiesburg officials are asking people to stay off roads and remain at home Sunday night, as Hurricane Ida passes through.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan say you can help first responders do their jobs by not becoming a victim as the storm hits.

“Nothing good comes from someone trying to drive on (U.S. Highway) 49 or Seventh Street or some other road and getting stalled out or worse, and having to put first responders in harm’s way to try and rescue them,” Barker said. “This is something that, for 24 hours, find you a place you can stay put and don’t get out on the roads.”

“We’re gonna have tropical storm winds, heavy downpours, likely downed trees, sporadic temporary power outages,” said Hogan. “Stay home, the schools are closed, the county offices will be closed tomorrow, and there’s no reason for people to be out and about.”

Hogan says residents living in low-lying areas of south Forrest County could see some of the worst effects of the storm in the Pine Belt.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming school closures as they come in.
LIST: School closures ahead of Ida’s arrival
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Ida is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday around 6 p.m.
Ida strengthens to Category 2 hurricane
Ida is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.
Ida expected to make landfall as Category 4 hurricane
Jones County Sheriff Berlin has placed all department personnel on standby in anticipation of...
Jones County sheriff expects “all hands on deck” for Hurricane Ida

Latest News

The Jasper County Community Center has opened its safe room to the public starting at 6 p.m on...
Jasper County Community Center hosts safe room during Ida
Some Walmarts in the Pine Belt will be closing early Sunday in preparation for Hurricane Ida.
Pine Belt Walmarts to close in anticipation of Ida
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
Anyone who's been through a hurricane knows a power outage is almost inevitable.
What to do if you lose power during Hurricane Ida