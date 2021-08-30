Forrest County leaders urge residents to stay home during Ida

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County and City of Hattiesburg officials are asking people to stay off roads and remain at home Sunday night, as Hurricane Ida passes through.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan say you can help first responders do their jobs by not becoming a victim as the storm hits.

“Nothing good comes from someone trying to drive on (U.S. Highway) 49 or Seventh Street or some other road and getting stalled out or worse, and having to put first responders in harm’s way to try and rescue them,” Barker said. “This is something that, for 24 hours, find you a place you can stay put and don’t get out on the roads.”

“We’re gonna have tropical storm winds, heavy downpours, likely downed trees, sporadic temporary power outages,” said Hogan. “Stay home, the schools are closed, the county offices will be closed tomorrow, and there’s no reason for people to be out and about.”

Hogan says residents living in low-lying areas of south Forrest County could see some of the worst effects of the storm in the Pine Belt.

