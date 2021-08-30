First death from Ida reported in Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish, LA (KPLC) - The first death from Hurricane Ida has been reported in Louisiana.

A 60-year-old man is believed to have been killed by a tree that fell at a residence on La. 621 in Prairieville, according to information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Deputies responded to the call just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

APSO reports first death related to Hurricane Ida Shortly after 8:30 p.m. deputies received reports of a citizen... Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 29, 2021

We sadly can confirm our first storm-related death - 60yo male in Ascension Parish who had a tree fall in his home. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.