First death from Ida reported in Ascension Parish

Hurricane Ida: August 29 - 8 p.m.
Hurricane Ida: August 29 - 8 p.m.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ascension Parish, LA (KPLC) - The first death from Hurricane Ida has been reported in Louisiana.

A 60-year-old man is believed to have been killed by a tree that fell at a residence on La. 621 in Prairieville, according to information from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Deputies responded to the call just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

APSO reports first death related to Hurricane Ida Shortly after 8:30 p.m. deputies received reports of a citizen...

Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

