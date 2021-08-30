Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Emergency radio operators help bring in damage reports

Amateur Radio Emergency Services help relay damage report information during Hurricane Ida.
Amateur Radio Emergency Services help relay damage report information during Hurricane Ida.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of radio operators worked behind the scenes at WDAM to help during Hurricane Ida.

The organization, dubbed ‘Amateur Radio Emergency Services’ is a group of volunteer licensed amateur radio operators. We’re told they’re trained in emergency communications to help get information from the field to a central location.

Through their equipment, field operators are able to send in reports of damage throughout impacted areas.

Here at WDAM, the operators were able to share the damage reports with the newsroom.

“We use our equipment and our knowledge to provide communications during natural disasters,” said District Emergency Coordinator of South-Eastern Districts of Mississippi Justin Gleason. “Basically, what we did here, we set up a VHF or a local radio station and an HF radio station for long-range communications, and anytime damage reports would come in, we would be able to give them to the newsroom and they were able to use that for their broadcast.”

Gleason says about 14 local operators were in the field sending back damage reports.

“We have a HAM radio operator who works with the police department. He was on duty, and he radioed us some information about road blockages where some flooding was happening, and I was able to write that down and report that,” Gleason said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
Jones County Sheriff Berlin has placed all department personnel on standby in anticipation of...
Jones County sheriff expects “all hands on deck” for Hurricane Ida
A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.
Two people injured at club shooting in Hattiesburg on Sunday morning
Hurricane Ida: August 29 - 8 p.m.
First death from Ida reported in Ascension Parish

Latest News

Mississippi State Department of Health
7,971 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths reported in Miss.
One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a...
Mississippi granted pre-disaster emergency aid from Ida
Hurricane Ida Coverage - New Orleans
NOLA to evacuees: Do not return until further notice
In Laurel, there is a report of power lines down on the intersection of University Avenue and...
Ida impacts roads, power lines in the Pine Belt