7,971 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths reported in Miss.

Mississippi State Department of Health
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported as of Sunday, Aug. 29, in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 7,971 new coronavirus cases and 82 deaths were reported statewide.

Forthy-nine of the deaths were reported between Aug. 13 and Aug. 28. Thirty-three others were identified through death certificate reports from July 30 and Aug. 23.

Of the new cases, 889 were reported in the Pine Belt. A total of 16 deaths were reported in the area with three in Forrest and one in Jones counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 435,611 and 8,361 respectively.

In the Pine Belt, around 49,565 COVID-19 cases and 829 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

  • Covington: 3,819 cases, 88 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,129 cases, 201 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,906 cases, 52 deaths
  • Jones: 11,978 cases, 191 deaths
  • Lamar: 9,467 cases, 105 deaths
  • Marion: 3,713 cases, 90 deaths
  • Perry: 1,770 cases, 44 deaths
  • Wayne: 3,783 cases, 58 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 352,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,541,148 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,162,099 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

MSDH announced that all free COVID-19 vaccination sites statewide are closed Monday, August 30th, and Central and South Mississippi locations will be closed Tuesday, August 31st.

Further cancellations are possible, depending on weather conditions. Canceled appointments will be automatically re-scheduled, and notifications sent.

Scheduling of new appointments is expected to resume Thursday, Sept. 2.

