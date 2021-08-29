What to do if you lose power during Hurricane Ida

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Anyone who’s been through a hurricane knows a power outage is almost inevitable. Crews for Mississippi Power, Coast Electric, and Singing River Electric are all on standby as Ida makes its way through South Mississippi.

LIVE UPDATES: Check here to see who in the nation is without power where>> https://www.generac.com/poweroutagecentral

Mississippi Power Outage Map>> https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Coast Electric Outage Map>> https://outages.coastepa.com/OMSWebMap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined

Singing River Electric Outage Map>> http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

After the Storm

If you lose power, turn off large appliances and air conditioners and wait 10 to 15 minutes after power has been restored before turning them back on.

Keep freezer doors closed and sealed. Well-filled freezers keep most foods frozen two to three days if the door is kept closed.

Continue listening to local news for the latest updates.

Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding even after the hurricane or tropical storm has ended.

If evacuated, return home only when officials have said it is safe.

Drive only if necessary. Avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.

Keep away from loose or dangling power lines. Any power line could be energized. You can’t tell by just looking. Report them immediately by calling 911 or reporting to your local provider: Mississippi Power 800-532-1502, Coast Electric 877-769-2372, or Singing River Electric 888-605-1416.

Don’t attempt to repair the electrical system or pull tree limbs off lines. Let trained work crews perform this potentially dangerous work.

Generator Safety

If you plan to use a generator, always think safety first.

Never connect a generator to your home’s wiring. This can energize power lines, endangering power workers and even you. It’s best to connect generators by using a transfer switch, or connect appliances directly to the generator.

Operate your generator outdoors, NOT in a garage, storage room or near your open window. Always read the instructions first.

Be sure the generator you have selected has ample capacity to supply the lighting, appliances and equipment you plan to connect.

Do not operate your generator while standing in wet conditions.

Do not attempt to fill your generator’s fuel tank while it is operating.

Do not tamper with engine’s speed adjustment. This could cause a fire.

Have a charged fire extinguisher nearby as a precaution.

Mississippi Power opened its Storm Center Sunday morning, and is encouraging customers to sign up for Outage Alerts, which notify them of an outage at their home or business. They will receive another notification when service has been restored. Sign up here>> https://www.mississippipower.com/residential/power-outages---storm-center.html

“The weather conditions across South Mississippi will continue to deteriorate Sunday as this dangerous storm makes landfall and moves through our area,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “We are prepared to use every resource available to restore service to our customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Coast Electric’s Hurricane Ida Storm Center is online now at https://coastepa.com/my-home/#storm-center

They’re encouraging members to download their “CE on the Go” app and set up an account so outages can be reported through the app. (The phone system can get overloaded during storms.) If you have a mobile number associated with your account you can text your outage report to 352667. Text “Join” and then you will see the menu options.

Singing River Electric members are encouraged to report outages through the “SmartHub” app and select the “Outage Viewer” icon. You may also visit http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/ on a desktop.

