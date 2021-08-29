Volunteer fire departments respond to Soso mobile home fire on Sunday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Soso, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in Soso Sunday morning at 4 Jefcoat Road.

Firefighters found a single wide mobile home with smoke escaping from the living room area. After an immediate, aggressive interior attack, firefighters extinguished the blaze within minutes.

Homeowner Jose Garcia said no one lived in the home at the time of the incident. He had been remodeling the home prior to the blaze.

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature. No injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with traffic control near the area.

Soso mobile home damaged after a fire. (Jones County Fire Council)

