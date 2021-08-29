Two people injured at club shooting in Hattiesburg on Sunday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were shot early this morning at a club in Hattiesburg.

On Sunday, August 29, Hattiesburg Police responded to a shooting at Club Empire on 811 Timothy Lane at12:45 a.m.

A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.

They were both transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle and treated.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

