Pine Belt Walmarts to close in anticipation of Ida

Some Walmarts in the Pine Belt will be closing early today in preparation for Hurricane Ida.
Some Walmarts in the Pine Belt will be closing early today in preparation for Hurricane Ida.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Walmarts in the Pine Belt will be closing early today in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

The Walmart Supercenters in Laurel on U.S. Highway 15, Petal on Byrd Boulevard and Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 98 and U.S. Highway 49 will close on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 5 pm in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

As of now, they plan to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. This could change if conditions warrant otherwise.

Associates are scheduled to report to work at 1 p.m.

Attention Valued Shoppers: Your local Walmart will be closing today 8/29/21 at 5pm for the safety of the customers and...

Posted by Walmart Laurel - Highway 15 N on Sunday, August 29, 2021

According to Walmart’s website, Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the hurricane in real-time. They are assessing the status of their facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so.

Walmart’s website also has a map to assist customers in planning for the storm and its possible effects. This map will continue to update in real-time to give users the most up-to-date information available.

You can keep track of store closures during Ida at the Hurricane Ida Facility Status page.

