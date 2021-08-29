Pine Belt officials offer storm preparation tips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Hurricane Ida makes her way to our area, local leaders are asking residents to get prepared.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says residents can expect high winds and lots of rainfall and he’s asking people to plan accordingly.

“I would strongly encourage people go ahead and get your property together (Saturday),” Barker said. “When the weather starts on Sunday afternoon, go home and stay there, don’t get out on the roads, all you do is put yourself in danger, you put our police and firemen in danger, when that’s the case.

“We really just want people to take this seriously, not overreact, but take those common sense approaches that we know work.”

Meanwhile, Forrest County Emergency Management director Glen Moore says his agency is monitoring the progress of the storm and is reminding residents that they can get sand and sandbags at the Emergency Operations Center on Mississippi 11.

“We have sand, sandbags, shovels, all you need to do is just come fill the sand,” Moore said.

He said you can also find sand and sandbags at Hattiesburg Fire Station Number One and Petal Fire Station Number One.

“We’re also providing face masks. Even though we’re in the middle of a hurricane, COVID is still here,” Moore said. “Forrest County has got real high COVID numbers, so, we’re trying to provide face masks to anybody who needs those.”

Sandbags and masks can be picked up at the EOC beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

But Moore asks that you get what you need and try to be off the roads by Sunday at 1 p.m.

Over in the Collins area, Covington County emergency management also wants people to prepare now and be ready for Ida’s impact.

Director Brennon Chancellor is reminding residents not to forget about the items outside of your home, securing any objects the property that could blow around during high winds.

“Lawn chairs, anything outside, things of that nature, flags, flagpoles, stuff like that, go ahead and start securing that, due to the tropical force winds we could experience,” Chancellor said.

“As well as start getting any food and water, any generators all stocked up and also think about medications and dog and pet food as well.”

Chancellor also says to check on any elderly relatives or neighbors, to make sure they’re in a safe place and doing well during the storm.

