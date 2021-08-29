Mississippi Power opens Storm Center to assist power restoration efforts ahead of Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power has opened its StormCenter Sunday morning as Hurricane Ida moves across the Gulf.

The company has secured more than 1,000 outside resources - linemen, vegetation management crews and damage assessors – to assist with power outages.

Crews will work to restore service until the hurricane and tropical force winds will force work to pause until the storm passes.

“The weather conditions across South Mississippi will continue to deteriorate Sunday as this dangerous storm makes landfall and moves through our area,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “We are prepared to use every resource available to restore service to our customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Working from the Storm Center allows Mississippi Power’s Storm Team leadership to monitor the path of the storm and the company’s restoration effort from a single location. Operations, Logistics, Safety, Communications and other departments are all working from the site.

“Every Mississippi Power employee has a storm role, and each one stands ready to respond to our customer’s needs,” Vice President of Customer Service and Operations Tommy Murphy said. “These employees are storm-tested and are ready to work.”

Mississippi Power customers are encouraged to visit the company’s Storm Center and sign up for Outage Alerts, which notify them of an outage at their home or business. They will receive another notification when services have been restored.

