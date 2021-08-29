LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Below is a list of a few businesses that have declared they will be closed on Monday:
- Bok Homa Casino - Closed Sunday at 6 p.m., reopens on Monday at 6 p.m.
- Jones County Office - Closed Monday
- Laurel-Jones County Public Library System - Closed on Monday
- Laurel branch
- Ellisville branch
- Mar-Jac Poultry - Closed for Sunday night shift, Monday day shift
- Peco Foods, Mississippi locations - Closed on Monday
- Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc.
- Wayne Farms LLC - Closed on Monday for both shifts
- Wells Fargo, in Forrest County - Closed on Monday
- Winn-Dixie, Hattiesburg - Closed Sunday
WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming school closures as they come in.
