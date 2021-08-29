LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Below is a list of a few businesses that have declared they will be closed on Monday:

Bok Homa Casino - Closed Sunday at 6 p.m., reopens on Monday at 6 p.m.

Jones County Office - Closed Monday

Laurel-Jones County Public Library System - Closed on Monday Laurel branch Ellisville branch

Mar-Jac Poultry - Closed for Sunday night shift, Monday day shift

Peco Foods, Mississippi locations - Closed on Monday

Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc.

Wayne Farms LLC - Closed on Monday for both shifts

Wells Fargo, in Forrest County - Closed on Monday

Winn-Dixie, Hattiesburg - Closed Sunday

WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming school closures as they come in.

