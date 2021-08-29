Win Stuff
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida

As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead of the storm’s arrival.(WLUC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Below is a list of a few businesses that have declared they will be closed on Monday:

  • Bok Homa Casino - Closed Sunday at 6 p.m., reopens on Monday at 6 p.m.
  • Jones County Office - Closed Monday
  • Laurel-Jones County Public Library System - Closed on Monday
    • Laurel branch
    • Ellisville branch
  • Mar-Jac Poultry - Closed for Sunday night shift, Monday day shift
  • Peco Foods, Mississippi locations - Closed on Monday
  • Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc.
  • Wayne Farms LLC - Closed on Monday for both shifts
  • Wells Fargo, in Forrest County - Closed on Monday
  • Winn-Dixie, Hattiesburg - Closed Sunday

WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming school closures as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, LA