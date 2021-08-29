Jones County storm shelter up and running

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has opened the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 3-6-1 Shelter and are welcoming those who need a safe place as Hurricane Ida looms.

“We are prepared either way to help people that are in need of a place to stay,” said Dan Hill, Jones County Saferoom/Shelter supervisor. “We have the ability to feed as well. We do have accommodations for overnight sleeping.

“We are providing resources and referrals for anything that we may not have here.”

The facility, located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel, will open at 7 a.m. Sunday. The shelter operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Paul Sheffield,executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. said residents would do well to remember the shelter’s operational motto: First come, first serve.

“We just ask you, don’t wait until (Sunday) afternoon to decide to start taking action,” he said. “By 10 or 11 o’clock in the morning, I think it’s time for everybody to get still where they’re going to be.”

The shelter will remain open until any threat to the area is deemed over.

“If you feel like the home that you’re in may be substandard, that if you are afraid to stay in that home... it may be a stick-built, brick home or it may be a mobile home,” Sheffield said.

“If you are uncomfortable being in that home, you are more than welcome to come down to the shelter.”

While all may be welcome at the shelter, all of all’s furry friends are not. For the most part. Exceptions are made for the likes of service animals.

Otherwise, the family pets will have to stay elsewhere, Hill said.

“For other animals that may be household pets, that are not service animals, we have referrals for local area veterinarians, for boarding services, and we can usually find out from our partners at the EOC, which facilities are open to take in animals,” Hill said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.