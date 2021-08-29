Jones County sheriff expecting busy days ahead

From Jones County Sheriff Department Communications

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is advising Jones County residents to prepare for penitential serious impacts from Hurricane Ida.

“The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for 45 miles-per-hour to 65 miles-per-hour winds, causing widespread downed trees and power lines here in Jones County,” Berlin said. “In addition, 4 inches to 8 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, could lead to flash flooding ,and creek and river flooding.”

Impacts from Hurricane Ida are forecast to begin Sunday and continue into Tuesday with flooding issues potentially lasting even longer.

“We are asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and, certainly, sightseeing during this hurricane severe weather event,” Berlin said. “Emergency services agencies, local government agencies and public utilities personnel will be operating to handle emergency situations.

“We are praying for minimal imparts, but ready to respond to whatever severe weather impacts occur.”

Berlin said Jones County Emergency Management Agency executive director Paul Sheffield and his staff were doing everything could to make residents and visitors alike feel informed, prepared and safe.

“The 9-1-1 dispatchers, whop staff the Emergency Operations Center, are true professionals and will be handling the inevitable surge of 9-1-1 calls.” Berlin said.

Berlin said once one’s own safety checklist had been run through, it might be time to reach out to others.

“Check on family and friends and neighbors to make sure they are ready,” Berlin said. “We have a great history of taking care of each other during times of disaster.

“We are sure that if Jones County sustains damage, our residents will rise to the occasion and help those in need.”

