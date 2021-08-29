Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Jasper County Community Center hosts safe room during Ida

The Jasper County Community Center has opened its safe room to the public starting at 6 p.m on...
The Jasper County Community Center has opened its safe room to the public starting at 6 p.m on Sunday, Aug. 29.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shelter is available in Jasper County for residents in need during Hurricane Ida.

The Jasper County Community Center has opened its safe room to the public starting at 6 p.m on Sunday, Aug. 29. It is located on 124 Edmund King Road in Bay Springs.

We will have a Safe room open here at the Community Center @6:00 pm. You will be responsible for any necessaries needed. *MASKS are required!

Posted by Jasper County Community Center on Sunday, August 29, 2021

All residents will be responsible for bringing any necessaries needed.

Face Masks are required.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming school closures as they come in.
LIST: School closures ahead of Ida’s arrival
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana
Ida is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday around 6 p.m.
Ida strengthens to Category 2 hurricane
Ida is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.
Ida expected to make landfall as Category 4 hurricane
Berlin has placed all department personnel on standby in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane...
Jones County sheriff expects “all hands on deck” for Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Some Walmarts in the Pine Belt will be closing early today in preparation for Hurricane Ida.
Pine Belt Walmarts to close in anticipation of Ida
As Hurricane Ida approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead...
LIST: Business closures ahead of Ida
Anyone who's been through a hurricane knows a power outage is almost inevitable.
What to do if you lose power during Hurricane Ida
The company has secured more than 1,000 outside resources to assist with power outages.
Mississippi Power opens Storm Center to assist power restoration efforts during Ida