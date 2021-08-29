Jasper County Community Center hosts safe room during Ida

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shelter is available in Jasper County for residents in need during Hurricane Ida.

The Jasper County Community Center has opened its safe room to the public starting at 6 p.m on Sunday, Aug. 29. It is located on 124 Edmund King Road in Bay Springs.

We will have a Safe room open here at the Community Center @6:00 pm. You will be responsible for any necessaries needed. *MASKS are required! Posted by Jasper County Community Center on Sunday, August 29, 2021

All residents will be responsible for bringing any necessaries needed.

Face Masks are required.

