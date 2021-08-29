Jasper County Community Center hosts safe room during Ida
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shelter is available in Jasper County for residents in need during Hurricane Ida.
The Jasper County Community Center has opened its safe room to the public starting at 6 p.m on Sunday, Aug. 29. It is located on 124 Edmund King Road in Bay Springs.
All residents will be responsible for bringing any necessaries needed.
Face Masks are required.
