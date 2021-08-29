Ida strengthens to a Category 4 Sunday morning, will make landfall this afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida rapidly strengthened to a category 4 storm early Sunday with 150 mph sustained winds with higher gusts.

Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast early Sunday afternoon. It is not out of the realm of possibilities for Ida to become a category 5 storm with winds of 157+ mph.

PINE BELT: Hurricane Ida will pose a wind threat for our area tonight through Monday night. The greatest impacts will occur across southwestern Mississippi and central Louisiana, where gusts to near hurricane force are possible. Widespread tree and utility damage is expected, which may result in power outages that last for several days. Tropical storm force winds are also expected farther north across Central Mississippi, Northeast Louisiana, and Southeast Arkansas with numerous power outages expected in those areas as well.

As rain bands from Hurricane Ida spread across the region beginning later today and tonight, tornadoes and damaging wind gusts in squalls are possible. This threat will remain on Monday and lasting through early Tuesday morning.

Areas of flooding are expected tonight through early Tuesday from Hurricane Ida. The highest rainfall amounts will occur east of the Mississippi river, where 4-8″ of rain is expected and locally higher amounts of up to 12″ are possible, especially across southern and eastern Mississippi.

