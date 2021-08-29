Greatest Ida Impacts Overnight and Monday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ida continues to move inland overnight. Winds may be weakening, but extensive damage still being reported across southern Louisiana. The slow pace of Ida is keeping the worst weather south of the Pine Belt. Eventually, the active weather creeps in. Rain will continue off and on until that happens with occasional tornado warnings possible.

Ida 8:30 PM (WDAM) (WDAM)

PINE BELT: Rain and wind increases overnight especially after midnight. Some rain will be heavy and could lead to flash flooding. The heaviest rain bands may be capable of dropping inches of rain in just a few hours. Wind gusts look to be their strongest between I-55 and I-59. Some gusts may approach 60-70 mph. Power outages remain possible.

As rain bands from Hurricane Ida spread across the region beginning later today and tonight, tornadoes and damaging wind gusts in squalls are possible. This threat will remain on Monday and lasting through early Tuesday morning.

Areas of flooding are expected tonight through early Tuesday from Hurricane Ida. The highest rainfall amounts will occur east of the Mississippi river, where 4-8″ of rain is expected and locally higher amounts of up to 12″ are possible, especially across southern and eastern Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.