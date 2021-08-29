Win Stuff
Hayes Maples leads USM’s deep group of linebackers

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hayes Maples is a sophomore on the field but has been at Southern Miss for four years.

He’s been in Hattiesburg even longer, a one-time standout at Oak Grove High School.

Maples led the Golden Eagles with 91 tackles last season, eight of those for loss. But what coach Will Hall likes the most about his linebacker is he’s as tough as they come.

“I take a lot of pride in that,” said Maples, who’s battled back from a knee injury suffered in the spring. “I just like the hard work, that’s just what I’m about you know. Grit, hard work, nasty - that’s just what I’m about.”

“There’s been some great linebackers play here and he follows in the footsteps of those guys,” Hall said. “Marchant Kenney, T.J. Slaughter, those guys would love Hayes Maples. They would’ve hung out together if they were the same age. He’s a tough guy that works every day. He’s a physical guy, he really studies the game. He impacts everybody, he’s an extension of what we’re trying to do with this program. He represents that culture pyramid to the T.”

The Golden Eagles feel the linebacker room is one of the deepest on the football team.

Maples is joined by six returners who saw snaps last season.

“We’re a bunch of Warriors, man,” Maples said. “All those guys, they come and compete every day.”

“I view that group as a microcosm of this program,” Hall said. “We’re talented enough but we’re gritty, we’re grimy, we’re mentally and physically tough. We study the game. We like it tough in that room.”

