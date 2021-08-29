Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police warn of phone scam

Scammers are posing as police and asking people to pay old fines and tickets over the phone.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam, attempting to solicit funds from individuals.

Callers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, claiming to be “Detective Sergeant Mike Harper”calling from (601) 545-4964 and stating you have unpaid fines and missed court appearances.

The clincher: You will be arrested if you don’t give them payment information over the phone.

The scammers are asking for “Greendot” cards as forms of payment.

THIS IS A SCAM!

Remember, never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone. Do not ever purchase money cards and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

Please be aware of this ongoing scam, and if you have any questions, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or the Hattiesburg Municipal Court.

