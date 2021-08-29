Hattiesburg grocery store to close for severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Winn-Dixie located on 4400 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will close on Sunday at 12 p.m.

At the time, the Winn-Dixie website says that the store will be reopened sometime on Monday, Aug. 30. This may change over time.

“We are working hard to stock our stores and keep them open as long as we can do so safely in preparation for Hurricane Ida. We are committed to the well-being of our associates and customers, so we’ll use safety as our first and most important guideline when making decisions about store closures and resupplying our stores.” read a statement from Winn-Dixie.

“With that said, we have started closing stores ahead of the storm to ensure the safety of our communities. More closures will likely occur on a case-by-case basis.” added the statement.

You can keep track of the latest store closings at www.winndixie.com/weather-update.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.