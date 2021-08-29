Generators, chain saws selling well ahead of storm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As one might expect, sales of generators and chain saws are doing well these days around the Pine Belt, as residents await the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

The staff at Mississippi AG have been selling plenty of both items, lately.

As of Saturday, the business had sold out of generators, but plenty of chain saws remained in stock.

Employees said they’ve also repaired a lot of generators and chain saws.

“Here in the last few days, generators and chain saws have pretty much come our way, we’ve fixed up a lot of people’s chain saws,” said Ken Misenhimer, service manager for Mississippi AG. “Chain saws have been increasing in sales and we’ve still got a few left.”

The staff at Mississippi AG say it may take a few days before they can get more generators in stock.

