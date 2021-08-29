Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest County to open two storm shelters on Sunday

The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is opening two storm shelters for the public...
The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is opening two storm shelters for the public during Hurricane Ida.(Forrest County Emergency Management)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is opening two storm shelters for the public during Hurricane Ida.

At around 12 p.m., officials will be opening its first shelter at the Forrest County FEMA 361 center on Sullivan Drive.

The second shelter will open at 2 p.m. at the Sigler Center on 315 Conti Street in Hattiesburg. It will only be available for people who currently have COVID-19 and are quarantined but do not need medical care.

Both shelters will be open during the duration of the storm.

The story will be updated when more info is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming school closures as they come in.
LIST: Schools closures ahead of Ida’s arrival
Ida is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday around 6 p.m.
Ida strengthens to Category 2 hurricane
Ida is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.
Ida expected to make landfall as Category 4 hurricane
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
Potential winds Hurricane Ida still may be packing during a visit to Jones County in the next...
Jones County sheriff expecting busy days ahead

Latest News

NORTHERN EYEWALL OF IDA MOVING ONSHORE ALONG THE COAST OF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
Eyewall of Ida moving onshore of southeast Louisiana
NORTHERN EYEWALL OF IDA MOVING ONSHORE ALONG THE COAST OF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA
Eyewall of Ida moving onshore of southeast Louisiana
A look at the federal response to COVID-19 in Minnesota.
FEMA approves Miss. request for Pre-Disaster Emergency Measures Declaration
(Source: Winn-Dixie/Facebook)
Hattiesburg grocery store to close for severe weather