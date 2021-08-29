Forrest County to open two storm shelters on Sunday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is opening two storm shelters for the public during Hurricane Ida.

At around 12 p.m., officials will be opening its first shelter at the Forrest County FEMA 361 center on Sullivan Drive.

The second shelter will open at 2 p.m. at the Sigler Center on 315 Conti Street in Hattiesburg. It will only be available for people who currently have COVID-19 and are quarantined but do not need medical care.

Both shelters will be open during the duration of the storm.

The story will be updated when more info is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.