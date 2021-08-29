FEMA approves Miss. request for Pre-Disaster Emergency Measures Declaration

PEARL, Miss.(WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the State of Mississippi’s request for a Pre-Disaster Emergency Measures declaration.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, any expenses accrued by the state and specific counties in preparation for Hurricane Ida are now eligible for federal reimbursement.

Under the requested Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the following counties:

Adams

Amite

Covington

Forrest

Franklin

George

Greene

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lamar

Lawrence

Lincoln

Marion

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Stone

Walthall

Wayne

Wilkinson

