Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast

Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health...
Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health Protection Jim Craig, and FEMA Region IV Administrator Gracia Szczech will hold a press briefing to discuss Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast.

Reeves says there will be significant storm surge as well as rainfall. Rainfall from 6-10 inches is expected. Rainfall can also be expected throughout the whole state.

State officials say that they believe they are better prepared now, than they were 16 years ago for Hurricane Katrina.

All ports are expected to close early Sunday morning.

There are approximately 19 shelters that are open throughout the state of Mississippi. A list of open shelters can be found here.

Reeves also encouraged the use of backroads as opposed to the interstate in order to help Louisiana residents evacuate safely.

There is an immediate evacuation in place for Hancock county, and Reeves encourages residents to seek higher ground.

Boil water notices are expected to go out as a result of the storm.

The Mississippi National Guard is currently in the process of moving assets around.

In terms of moving patients in hospitals, Reeves assures that help from federal teams and private sector teams from FEMA have helped to supply additional beds.

Reeves has not instructed casinos and other entertainment venues to close.

Craig believes that there is a chance for COVID cases to rise due to increased contact with traveling and shelters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.
Ida expected to make landfall as Category 4 hurricane
WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming school closures as they come in.
LIST: Schools closures ahead of Ida’s arrival
According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet box truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo...
Petal man dies in fatal crash on Hwy. 49 in Forrest Co.
Russ Burdett Martin has been located and is safe.
Silver Alert canceled, Sumrall man found unharmed
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast

Latest News

Ida is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday around 6 p.m.
Ida strengthens to Category 2 hurricane
Governor Tate Reeves to Discuss Hurricane Ida
Governor Tate Reeves to Discuss Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida WDAM
12pm Update on Hurricane Ida (8/28/21)
Gametime - Week 1
Gametime! - Week 1