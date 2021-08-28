Win Stuff
South Mississippi residents prep for Hurricane Ida

With days until Hurricane Ida’s arrival, some storm prep veterans know how and where to spend...
With days until Hurricane Ida’s arrival, some storm prep veterans know how and where to spend their time, at The Home Depot in Biloxi.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With days until Hurricane Ida’s arrival, some storm prep veterans know how and where to spend their time, at The Home Depot in Biloxi.

“If you wait too late things could get very dangerous,” Saucier resident Rodney Budinich.

That’s advice Budinich gives after spending the afternoon loading up his shopping cart.

“If you don’t shop early you’re not going to find what you’re looking for,” he said.

The storm comes in the midst of supply shortages at retailers nationwide, making generators and other essentials hard to find.

“Shopping during COVID is always hard but it’s a little bit harder now,” Metairie resident Nicole Liggio said.

But Liggioi said she is confident she has enough to weather Ida.

“We should be able to ride it out and be fine,” she said.

However, shoppers said that doesn’t mean let your guard down.

“You need to take storms very seriously because they are very dangerous,” Budinich said.

The demand for household goods is on the rise right now as more and more people prepare for the incoming storm, but for people who have their livelihoods on the water, things look differently.

“We just got to do what we got to do to keep ourselves safe. We can’t risk getting the boat damaged,” Ocean Springs shrimper Steven Tran said.

Tran and the rest of his family are preparing for a possible move to safer waters.

“I think it won’t be too damaging but you never know. I think we are going to get a lot of rain, a lot of wind,” he said.

Regardless of whether South Mississippi feels Ida’s impacts, it will be a few days of standing by instead of casting nets out at sea.

“It sucks. It really does. That’s how we make some of our money,” he said.

