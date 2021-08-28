Poole’s TD dash in OT lifts Petal over Hattiesburg, 16-10

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School kicked off the 2021 football season with a twilight fireworks show prior to its Friday night opener with visiting Hattiesburg High School.

A few hours later, the Panthers ended the evening with a bang.

After Petal preserved a 10-10 tie in regulation by forcing and recovering a Hattiesburg fumble late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers stopped the Tigers at the goal line on the first possession of overtime.

One snap later, on Petal’s first play of the extra period, running back Ryan Poole scurried around the left edge of the Hattiesburg defense for a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Panthers a 16-10 victory and set off a celebration bedecked in red along the sideline and in the stands.

“We’d been running it inside the tackles, running an inside power zone, and we were able to catch them on an outside zone play and Ryan Poole took it in,” said first-year Petal coach Allen Glenn. “He’s the grinder. He’s the guy we can just hand it to, kind of our workhorse. Just an unbelievable kid,

“I don’t know how many times he touched (the football Friday night), but he kind of gave us that spark at the end, and I’m proud of him.”

The Panthers (1-0) topped their Forrest County rival for a second consecutive time dating to the 2019 season in a game that had all the trappings of a season-opener.

“Too many penalties, too many turnovers,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “We just left too many plays on the field. But, we’ll learn, we’ll grow, we’ll get better.”

Some of that inconsistency can be attributed to a pair offenses replacing a slew of moving parts from a year ago. But Friday’s offensive shakedown cruise hardly was helped by the two, hard-hitting defenses they were trying to make headway against.

“Proud of the way we hung in there,” Vance said. “Defense, that’s where we’re going to have to hang our hat.”

Petal used a big play, an 81-yard touchdown pass from Cayden Burger to Blake Roberts, to grab a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Hattiesburg (0-1) appeared poised to score at the end of the third quarter, but Petal gave up only half the yardage needed on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line to turn away the Tigers.

But defensive back Malcolm Bolton and linebacker Makel Jones caught Poole in the end zone for a safety to get the Tigers on the scoreboard on the first play of the fourth quarter.

HHS received the ball after the free kick, but lost a fumble at its own 26-yard line. That set up a field goal by Daniel Jones that gave Petal a 10-2 lead.

But Hattiesburg responded immediately, with Tavares Wade finding Jack Jackson with a 27-yarrd touchdown pass. When Weathersby carried defenders into the end zone with him on a 2-point conversion run the game stood tied with 5:49 to play.

HHS had one more chance after HHS linebacker Dillon Crowell came up with an interception at the Petal 33-yard line.

But after reaching the 15-yard line, Wade was stripped of the ball and Petal linebacker Trey Smith recovered with less than two minutes to play, setting up the overtime dramatics.

“I feel like I lost about 20 years off my life,” Glenn said after being asked about his first career victory as Panthers’ head coach. “We played so sloppy in offense. I told our guys we looked like Bozo the Clown half the time.

“But defense, they played their butts off all night, and I was just proud of the effort,”

