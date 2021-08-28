Pine Belt residents stocking up on food, gas in preparation for Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people across the Pine Belt spent Friday stocking up on gas and supplies in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

MAK’S in Eastabuchie saw steady lines at its gas pumps, while inside the store, folks were buying food and other supplies.

Nearby at Dollar General, local residents were getting water, sodas, bread and other items.

“I don’t play with hurricanes, it’s very serious, it’s very serious, so I’ve got to be prepared, everybody should get prepared, this is serious,” said Carmen Love, a Hattiesburg resident who gassed up two of her vehicles at MAK’S on Friday.

“Take all the warnings seriously and stock up,” said Danielle Rogers, of Petal. She was buying bread, snacks and other items at Dollar General Friday in preparation for the storm. “But, also leave some for other people who need things like bread, don’t buy them out,” Rogers said.

MAK’S also sold lots of guns and ammunition Friday, because it was the first day of the Second Amendment Tax-Free Weekend, which runs through Sunday.

