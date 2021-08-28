Ida strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Hurricane Ida strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane while in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

Ida is located about 350 miles southeast of Biloxi. Winds are estimated to be 85 mph with gusts up to 105 mph.

The system is expected to continue moving to the northwest at 16 mph.

Hurricane Ida is in the process of rapid intensification. It is expected to strengthen further over the next 30 hours as it moves over extremely warm waters in the Gulf.

It is now forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday around 6 p.m. in southeast Louisiana near Grand Isle or Morgan City.

After landfall, the storm will slow down, which will extend our impacts for a longer duration.

Conditions will go downhill Sunday evening with the worst weather occurring in the Pine Belt between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday, a span of 22 hours.

All threats will be possible in the Pine Belt including 40 mph to 70 mph winds with gusts as high as 75 mph, 6 to 10 inches of heavy rain and spin-up tornadoes.

Power outages are expected across the Pine Belt.

Be sure to stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team as we keep you updated on this threat to South Mississippi.

