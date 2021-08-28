Win Stuff
Harrison County enacts curfew starting at 8am Sunday

Conditions for traveling are expected to be hazardous by Sunday morning and lasting into Monday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hurricane Ida moves closer to making landfall, Harrison County is announcing a curfew. Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, a countywide curfew will be in effect until further notice. That’s according to Sheriff Troy Peterson.

The curfew includes all of Harrison County, including the cities within it. Everyone is asked to limit travel to emergency reasons only until conditions are safe and the curfew is lifted.

Conditions for traveling are expected to be hazardous by Sunday morning and lasting into Monday. Any storm preparations should be completed Saturday night.

