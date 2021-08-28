Gametime! - Week 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday nights rarely disappoint in the Pine Belt.

The high school football season began with some fireworks, highlighted by Petal’s 16-10 overtime win over rival Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at some of the other scores from around the area:

Columbia (34) Mendenhall (12)

PCS (42) Silliman Institute (2)

Perry Central (22) Richton (6)

Sacred Heart (41) St. Patrick (13)

Mount Olive (32) North Forrest (0)

Madison Central (27) West Jones (21)

Northeast Jones (27) Northeast Lauderdale (0)

Simpson Academy (32) Wayne Academy (3)

East Rankin Academy (10) Columbia Academy (8)

Picayune (21) Poplarville (13)

Yazoo County (22) Stringer (0)

