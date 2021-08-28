Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Gametime! - Week 1

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday nights rarely disappoint in the Pine Belt.

The high school football season began with some fireworks, highlighted by Petal’s 16-10 overtime win over rival Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at some of the other scores from around the area:

  • Columbia (34) Mendenhall (12)
  • PCS (42) Silliman Institute (2)
  • Perry Central (22) Richton (6)
  • Sacred Heart (41) St. Patrick (13)
  • Mount Olive (32) North Forrest (0)
  • Madison Central (27) West Jones (21)
  • Northeast Jones (27) Northeast Lauderdale (0)
  • Simpson Academy (32) Wayne Academy (3)
  • East Rankin Academy (10) Columbia Academy (8)
  • Picayune (21) Poplarville (13)
  • Yazoo County (22) Stringer (0)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
Ida is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.
Ida expected to make landfall as Category 4 hurricane
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
According to MHP, a 2010 Chevrolet box truck crashed into the back of a 2016 Volvo...
Petal man dies in fatal crash on Hwy. 49 in Forrest Co.
Russ Burdett Martin has been located and is safe.
Silver Alert canceled, Sumrall man found unharmed

Latest News

Gametime - Week 1
Gametime! - Week 1
Petal Panthers
Hattiesburg and Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry
Petal Panthers
Hattiesburg and Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry
East Marion Eagles visit West Marion on Friday at 7 p.m.
East vs. West - Marion County rivalry renews Friday night