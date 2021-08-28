Gametime! - Week 1
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday nights rarely disappoint in the Pine Belt.
The high school football season began with some fireworks, highlighted by Petal’s 16-10 overtime win over rival Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at some of the other scores from around the area:
- Columbia (34) Mendenhall (12)
- PCS (42) Silliman Institute (2)
- Perry Central (22) Richton (6)
- Sacred Heart (41) St. Patrick (13)
- Mount Olive (32) North Forrest (0)
- Madison Central (27) West Jones (21)
- Northeast Jones (27) Northeast Lauderdale (0)
- Simpson Academy (32) Wayne Academy (3)
- East Rankin Academy (10) Columbia Academy (8)
- Picayune (21) Poplarville (13)
- Yazoo County (22) Stringer (0)
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.