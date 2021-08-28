Win Stuff
COVID-19 testing postponed by Hurricane Ida

COVID-19 vaccinations put on hold by Hurricane Ida
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Department of Health will close its central and south Mississippi offices for the first two days of the week because of Hurricane Ida.

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at county health departments will be cancelled for at least Monday and Tuesday. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.

