USM turns attention to South Alabama

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The dog days of summer are just about over for Southern Miss and it’s time to look ahead to South Alabama.

The Golden Eagles began preparing for the Jaguars on Wednesday as the September 4 season-opener rapidly approaches.

After drilling USM with an entire playbook this summer, coach Will Hall’s job now is to break it all down to a game plan specific for South Alabama.

“We want to have a big toolbox in all phases so it’s about a very NFL style - where are our matchups?” Hall said. “Where do we feel like we matchup the best on the O-line? At tight end, at receiver? And that’s kind of how we pair it down. Obviously, also with what we see the other team’s going to do and we do the same thing defensively. That’s kinda how we pair it down week to week so we can be extremely different week to week depending on what we see and what the matchups are.”

