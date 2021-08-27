Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

USM turns attention to South Alabama

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The dog days of summer are just about over for Southern Miss and it’s time to look ahead to South Alabama.

The Golden Eagles began preparing for the Jaguars on Wednesday as the September 4 season-opener rapidly approaches.

After drilling USM with an entire playbook this summer, coach Will Hall’s job now is to break it all down to a game plan specific for South Alabama.

“We want to have a big toolbox in all phases so it’s about a very NFL style - where are our matchups?” Hall said. “Where do we feel like we matchup the best on the O-line? At tight end, at receiver? And that’s kind of how we pair it down. Obviously, also with what we see the other team’s going to do and we do the same thing defensively. That’s kinda how we pair it down week to week so we can be extremely different week to week depending on what we see and what the matchups are.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ida forms; expected to impact northern Gulf Coast
Family members tell WDAM 7 Emily Brownlee was found Thursday morning.
Missing Jones County teen found, family says
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 6:50 pm on...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision Tuesday night in Jones Co.
The store will remain closed all day Thursday and reopen to customers Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 a.m.
Laurel Walmart Supercenter to close on Wednesday for deep cleaning

Latest News

Southern Miss football
USM turns attention to South Alabama
Southern Miss soccer
Golden Eagles blow past Nicholls in home opener
Southern Miss soccer
Golden Eagles blow past Nicholls in home opener
After spending two years in Hattiesburg as a sports reporter at WDAM, Curet was promoted to...
Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM Sports Director Taylor Curet