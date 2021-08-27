Win Stuff
Silver Alert issued for missing Sumrall man

Anyone who has information about Martin’s whereabouts, contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 784-8610.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Sumrall man that was reported missing Thursday.

According to MSMBI, 63-year-old Russ Burdett Martin, of Sumrall, was last seen around 8:08 a.m. in the area of Oloh Road and Favre Road in Lamar County, walking in an unknown direction.

Martin is described as a white male, standing at 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information about Martin’s whereabouts, contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 784-8610.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

MSMBI says Martin was last seen wearing a tan shirt, khaki pants and a camouflage baseball cap.

Family members say Martin suffers from medical conditions that may impair his judgment.

Anyone who has information about Martin’s whereabouts, contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 784-8610.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

