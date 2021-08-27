Silver Alert issued for missing Sumrall man

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Sumrall man that was reported missing Thursday.

According to MSMBI, 63-year-old Russ Burdett Martin, of Sumrall, was last seen around 8:08 a.m. in the area of Oloh Road and Favre Road in Lamar County, walking in an unknown direction.

Martin is described as a white male, standing at 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information about Martin’s whereabouts, contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 784-8610. (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

MSMBI says Martin was last seen wearing a tan shirt, khaki pants and a camouflage baseball cap.

Family members say Martin suffers from medical conditions that may impair his judgment.

