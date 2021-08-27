Silver Alert canceled, Sumrall man found unharmed

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for the Sumrall man reported missing Thursday.

Russ Burdett Martin has been located and is safe.

MSMBI originally posted that Martin, of Sumrall, was last seen around 8:08 a.m. in the area of Oloh Road and Favre Road in Lamar County, walking in an unknown direction.

Anyone who has information about Martin’s whereabouts, contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 784-8610. (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

