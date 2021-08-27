Scattered T-storms expected this afternoon, all eyes on Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday everyone!

The morning will start off partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

A few showers may last through 7 p.m., but most of those Friday night football games should be dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Your weekend won’t be a washout, but scattered T-Storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

All eyes will be on Ida. Ida is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico overnight tonight and rapidly intensify into a Category 3 hurricane over the weekend.

It’s currently projected to make landfall Sunday evening in southeast Louisiana. Conditions will go downhill Sunday night with the worst weather occurring on Monday for the Pine Belt.

All threats will be possible in the Pine Belt including gusty winds, heavy rain and spin-up tornadoes.

There are still some uncertainties in the forecast so Stay Tuned!

