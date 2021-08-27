Pine Belt power companies prepare for Ida

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Around the Pine Belt, power companies are preparing for severe weather and say they are ready to respond.

Randy Smith, General Manager for Dixie Electric, says before a storm, the company makes sure they are fully staffed and have extra people on-call.

“We really spend most of the summer making sure our equipment and materials are stacked up and we’re staffed up as much as possible,” Smith says. “The couple three days beforehand we’re double-checking, making sure that we have fuel, making sure that the equipment that we’ve got ordered has made it in.”

Drummonds McAlpin, VP of Administration at Southern Pines Electric, says in the Pine Belt, companies have experience and knowledge about how to handle storms.

“So we just respond according to what we need. Now we’ve pre-planned as heavy as we can to get folks here and get ready. But if the storm turns out to be worse than our projections, then we bring more folks in. So it’s very touch-and-go we have to be calculated in our response but it’s sometimes it’s hard to do that before the storm. All we can do is, is work off a history and be as prepared as we can,” McAlpin says.

Southern Pines and Dixie Electric both say their crews are on standby to monitor conditions and get to work on any damage.

“We’re going to wait until the winds die down enough that it’s safe for them to go out,” Smith says.

“We just asked for patience. We ask for understanding because safety is our most important thing, and we want our folks and the people that come in to help us to be as safe as possible in this restoration. We have fantastic communication teams that will keep our membership up to date, hour by hour as far as where the outages are where our crews are and what the restoration expectations are,” says McAlpin.

Companies advise everyone to have enough food and water to last 36 hours without power. If you have a backup generator, Southern Pines and Dixie Electric have a few tips.

“Come out just to let us know because it is much safer if we know that there’s a generator on that system and maybe we can disconnect it before we work on those lines,” says McAplin.

“If you have a generator, please plug it directly into the appliance you’re using if you can. Otherwise, that feed into the outlet might cause a problem,” explains Smith.

Lineworkers and power response in the Pine Belt is ready for when the storm hits, whether it hits here or nearby.

“We’re one of 26 co-ops in the state. So depending on where it hits in the state we can call on them for assistance. If it hits in their location they can call on us for assistance,” explains Smith.

“When it comes to hurricanes and large outages that can affect our whole system which is some 11,000 miles across 14% of the state of Mississippi, it spreads us out and spreads thin so that’s when we rely on our mutual aid within the state, or outside resources from other states who we have co-op contracts with,” says McAplin.

Important advice from power companies is to stay inside during the storm and in the immediate aftermath so as not to encounter downed power lines. You should treat every down power line as if it is live and stay off the roads until power companies and emergency responders can clear the area.

You can report power outages and see updates on outages by area for each company below:

Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/CustomerFacingAppJQM/outage.php?clientid=PRVEPA

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

