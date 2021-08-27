Pine Belt college students brace for Hurricane Ida

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While the majority of residents were getting things ready to ride out the storm with their families, what about the college students who are far away from home?

College students are all around the Pine Belt. There’s William Carey University, Southern Miss, Jones College and Pearl River Community College.

Many of them are from out of town, leaving them alone without any family to find comfort in, during a hurricane threat.

We were able to catch up with some USM students to see how they are preparing for Hurricane Ida’s arrival.

“I am semi-prepared because the last time when had a tropical storm I got the supplies that I needed but I’m still not fully prepared cause I’m actually on my way to go get some more stuff that I need, like any water bottles, batteries, extra flashlights, just to make sure I’m all good,” says Jennifer Shields, senior at USM.

Shields says she has been watching the storm for a few days.

However, other students, like Lohn Lenior, didn’t realize how close Ida is, to making landfall.

“Sunday? Oh yeah, definitely, I gotta go make a run then. I’m on a budget so I might have to go to Dollar General,” says Lenoir.

Even though Lenoir says he’s dealt with hurricane weather before, it’s still nerve-wracking whenever that there is the threat of another one coming.

“Okay, I’m not going to lie to you, I want to give you the ‘Macho Man-ly answer and just be like, ‘no,’ but if things get too bad I’ll be in the tub crying with a cross because it gets serious with the weather. I’m a little worried but at the same time, I’m keeping my head up” says Lenoir.

Shields says even though she’s going to have her pets with her, it’s nothing like being surrounded by family during a time like this.

“Normally, in the past, I would at least be with my family and have some type of comfort. So being here by myself, I’m more nervous because it’s just me, and now I have to figure out what should I do to be more prepared by myself, instead of letting my mom or grandma take charge,” says Shields.

At this moment, WCU is the only college that has canceled any classes but all of the other institutions are still waiting to make a final decision.

