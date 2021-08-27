Longleaf Pre-K student brings joy to teacher through video during quarantine

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This school year is off to a rough start with many districts in the Pine Belt having to go from in-person learning to virtual. Though, one Pre-K student is making things just a bit better for her teacher with a thoughtful video.

“I love you and I miss you and I hope I’m back at school soon,” Sadie Jane, a Pre-K student, said.

“When her mom sent me that video, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Mrs. Amber Long, a Pre-K teacher at Oak Grove Elementary said. “My heart just wanted to explode.”

Just two weeks into the school year, Long’s Pre-K class had to quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.

“And then after we got quarantined, our whole school got shut down because we had what they call an outbreak,” Long said. “We had so many cases, so we went completely virtual. So, we’ve been out about three weeks now.”

Long says being an educator is hard right now, but it’s small things like the video from her student Sadie Jane that make it so worth it. She didn’t get to see her students for her birthday last week, but Sadie Jane made sure to also wish her a happy birthday through her video.

“It’s just so sweet and it makes you think, like no matter how hard it is, we have a purpose, and our purpose is for these children,” Long said. “So, we’re going to do whatever it takes to be here for them and I’m glad that they still feel that connection with us even though we’ve been apart for so long.

Longleaf Elementary School started its hybrid schedule on Aug. 24. So, Sadie Jane now gets to see Mrs. Long two to three times a week.

