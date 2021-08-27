LIST: Sandbag fill-up locations in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There are a few fill-up locations available for sandbags in the Pine Belt.

The following locations will be offering self-serve till 5 p.m. on Friday. Times may vary on Saturday.

Forrest County EOC -- 4080 U.S. Highway 11, Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 -- 81 Maine Street, Hattiesburg, MS

Petal Fire Station #1 --102 Fairchild Drive., Petal, MS

Columbia Civil Defense Department -- 502 Courthouse Square, Columbia, MS

Sand, bags and some digging equipment will be provided for public use.

The Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 said it will help fill up bags for elderly and disabled residents who can not fill up their own bags if firefighters are available.

This list will be updated when more information is provided.

